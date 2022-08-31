Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) at nine train operating companies, as well as Network Rail (NR), stage a 24-hour dispute.

They will walk out from midday on September 26.

Railway unions will be staging another 24 hour strike in a row over pay, job security and working conditions. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120821-17)

The union remains in talks with NR about the possibility of a settlement.

They are urging Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to intervene in a bid to break the deadlock.

Industrial action will coincide with the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.

As a Labour affiliated union, the TSSA said it will be looking for support from delegates and MPs to join them on picket lines.

TSSA union leader Manuel Cortes said: ‘The dead hand of Grant Shapps is sadly stopping train operating companies from making a revised, meaningful offer.

‘Frankly, he either sits across the negotiating table with our union or gets out of the way to allow railway bosses to freely negotiate with us, as they have done in the past.

‘The reason for the current impasse lies squarely at Shapps’ door and passengers are paying a high price for his incompetence and intransigence.

‘I welcome the fact that negotiations are ongoing with Network Rail and the gap towards a resolution is narrowing.

‘Time will tell whether a deal can be done to avert our next strike.

‘I will be standing on our picket line in Liverpool and will be encouraging fellow delegates and Labour MPs to do likewise, so they can rightly show they stand shoulder to shoulder with those fighting the Tories’ cost-of-living crisis.’

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: ‘For the eighth time this summer, union leaders are choosing self-defeating strike action over constructive talks, not only disrupting the lives of millions who rely on these services but jeopardising the future of the railways and their own members’ livelihoods.