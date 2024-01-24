Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth City Council will decide on Friday (26/01/2024) whether to increase rents to the 15,000 social housing properties in the city. The new rate is the maximum amount allowed by the government, which is based on September’s consumer price index rate, which logs prices for goods and services, plus one per cent. This would mean the average weekly rent of £100.34 per week will increase to £107.48 per week.

The council is proposing new rent rates to address rising costs in the Housing Revenue Account, particularly for repairs, maintenance, and staff pay. Cllr Darren Sanders, cabinet lead for housing, said: “This is a very important issue, and I will give it very careful consideration. I don’t want to increase charges but I am left with little choice given the rise in costs. I am pleased that we were able to listen to our tenants and even reduce proposed bills and charges in some areas. I would urge anyone that is struggling to pay their bills to reach out for the support that we have put in place, either by speaking to a housing officer, talking to Switched On Portsmouth, or visiting our cost of living webpage.”

A council spokesperson stated that the proposed rate is insufficient to maintain landlord services. To do so, the rent would need to be increased by 8.25 per cent. It was noted that the decision to increase rents took into account the rise in national living wage and pensions from April. Heating costs are also open for discussion, with the pricing structured to ensure that tenants bear the entire expense. However, due to reduced energy consumption and better tariffs, the council is proposing a reduction in rates for blocks using gas or combined heat and power.

Edgbaston House in Portsmouth