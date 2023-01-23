Bargate Homes and Vivid Housing have applied for full planning permission to build 126 homes on land east of Brook Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development neighbours an existing housing development to the west with forthcoming estates being built to the south and north of the proposed site.

Homes planned for land off Brook Lane in Warsash

Planning documents state the proposal would bring a ‘much needed’ and ‘high quality’ development to the area.

The application has attracted criticism from local residents including Kay Soudan of Shore Road who believes that ‘Warsash is losing all green spaces and being grossly overdeveloped’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: ‘Many new estates have very narrow roads and houses with limited frontage.

‘Cars park randomly in the road, restricting access for bin collections, fire engines, emergency and delivery vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Drainage in this area has persistent problems, overflowing road drains, sewerage pipes blocking and failing capabilities of existing outlets.’

Collette Newton of Thornton Avenue said: ‘My husband and I moved to Warsash a year ago and were told we were no longer within the catchment for our old doctors’ surgery, the Central Practice in Fareham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We had to find one locally within 30 days. I rang and emailed every surgery but nowhere had spaces for us. In the end, I had to join a practice in Titchfield, about three miles away. Unless the developers are providing a new surgery to accommodate all the new residents, I strongly disagree with the new development.’