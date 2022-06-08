Foreman Homes’ application to Fareham Borough Council goes back to 2019 and has been amended several times to address issues raised by council officers.

On April 25 the developers appealed to the planning inspectorate as the application was not determined in the prescribed period. This means the decision is taken out of the council’s hands.

Foreman Homes' application to Fareham Borough Council to build 29 new homes in North Wallington

The council will put together a case to present to the planning inspector on June 15, council officers have recommended refusal for the development on land east of North Wallington.

The application has received 163 comments from 89 residents which highlighted environmental and traffic concerns as well as arguments against the principle of development.

Tara and David Brockington-Hill who live in North Wallington said: ‘Wallington is a village idyll and although parts of the village are more urban, the proposals in this planning application would significantly change the nature of the more rural aspects of the village, large parts of which are covered by a conservation area.

‘These aspects alone, make Wallington and specifically North Wallington, unique and show why it should be protected from developments and associated burdens to the community which do not fit with the existing character and landscape of the area or address current issues.

‘The infrastructure in Wallington Village generally simply cannot withstand more dwellings.