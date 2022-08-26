Residents urged to have their say in The Big Portsmouth Survey and help shape future plans for the city

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People will be able to share their experiences and views through an online survey, via a telephone consultation service or community events.

The survey is now open to residents aged 16 and over. The closing date is Tuesday, September 27 at 11:59pm.

The survey also asks about views on how the city should be responding to the climate crisis, around sustainable travel and about things to do and opportunities get involved in cultural activities. By taking part, residents will help the council and its partners to shape services for local communities now, and as we work towards our shared vision for 2040.

Portsmouth Civic Offices. Picture: Keith Woodland (090319-36)

Council leader, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, said: ‘We know things are tough. The Big Portsmouth Survey helps us to understand how the rising cost of living is affecting local residents and what our city needs now. By telling us the impact the crisis is having on you, you will help shape services for local people and communities.

"We also need to know your views on how we shape the city for the future. We welcome your views on easy and active travel, our response to the climate crisis and the city's cultural activities on offer. Your responses will help us and our partners make plans as we work towards our shared vision for 2040.

The easiest way to take part in the survey is to visit: www.portsmouth.gov.uk/your-say and selecting 'The Big Portsmouth Survey'.

Alternatively, 023 9261 6708 and take the survey over the phone.

Paper surveys will also be available at community events being held throughout September.

:: Party for Cosham, Cosham Park, Saturday, September 10, 12pm to 2pm.

:: Party for Somerstown, Gibson Centre, Sackville Street and Atherstone Walk, Saturday, September 17, 12pm to 2pm.

:: Party for Hilsea, Gatcombe Park, Tuesday, September 20, 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

:: Live Well in Somerstown, King's Church, Somers Road, PO5 4QA, Friday, September 23, 11am-1pm.