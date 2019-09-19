Restrictions on Albert Road parking bay could be extended

CHANGES could be made to a parking bay in Albert Road to 'help businesses and customers' since the introduction of a new permit-only zone.

Portsmouth City Council is looking to extend the restricted parking times on a layby outside The Cat Clinic and the Haldi restaurant.

Currently a two-hour waiting restriction operates from 8am until 6pm, however, the proposed amendment would increase this until 9pm.

The council's transport boss, Councillor Lynne Stagg, said: 'This is to help the businesses there and their customers. Some of them will need to park for two hours if they're using somewhere like The Cat Clinic and that could overrun past 6pm.

'The MD zone is a tricky one - it's called a residents' parking zone but it also includes businesses and the King's Theatre and it's about keeping everyone happy.'

A decision will be made at a traffic and transportation meeting on Thursday, September 26.