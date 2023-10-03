Retirement home plans unveiled for Havant site
Brackley Investments has submitted a planning application to Havant Borough Council for the development which could comprise 0.65 hectares of land to the east of Helmsley House in Barton’s Road. Although it’s currently undeveloped land, the site already has existing planning permission for a 64-bed Care Home, granted on March 31, 2021.
Planning documents state the Havant area is home to a growing number of people over 75 years old and “an increasing proportion of which will suffer from a range of physical and mental health conditions that require 24-hour support”.
“To address the growing need both now and in the near future, Havant and the wider Borough require a number of new care/nursing homes both to address the needs of the growing ageing population as well as provide a modern living and care environment.
“The revised proposals are for 78 beds of accommodation with 14 additional bedrooms on a lower ground floor and a similar layout of 16-bed households of accommodation in two wings across two floors.”
The new proposal will provide similar care targeted towards dementia patients, regulated by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). The bedrooms will be single with ensuite bathrooms and the same core services will be delivered as proposed in the previous planning application. So far the plans have received no comments from the public which expires on December 11.