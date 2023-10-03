Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brackley Investments has submitted a planning application to Havant Borough Council for the development which could comprise 0.65 hectares of land to the east of Helmsley House in Barton’s Road. Although it’s currently undeveloped land, the site already has existing planning permission for a 64-bed Care Home, granted on March 31, 2021.

Planning documents state the Havant area is home to a growing number of people over 75 years old and “an increasing proportion of which will suffer from a range of physical and mental health conditions that require 24-hour support”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To address the growing need both now and in the near future, Havant and the wider Borough require a number of new care/nursing homes both to address the needs of the growing ageing population as well as provide a modern living and care environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Retirement home plans

“The revised proposals are for 78 beds of accommodation with 14 additional bedrooms on a lower ground floor and a similar layout of 16-bed households of accommodation in two wings across two floors.”