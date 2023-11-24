Listed buildings in Portsmouth’s Naval Base, dating back to the late 1700s, could be refurbished and brought back into use as Naval facilities.

Number 24 and 25 storehouse buildings refurbishment

Plans have been submitted to Portsmouth City Council to revamp two storehouse buildings on Main Road, opposite The Mary Rose Museum.

Currently, the number 24 storehouse is used as an office space, while 25 is currently vacant, although its most recent use was also as office space. The proposal is to continue their use as office spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The works involve the installation of air-handling plants and building a roof over an existing courtyard, with a mezzanine, to create additional floor space.

Number 24 and 25 storehouse buildings refurbishment

Planning documents state the planned works will ensure the “long-term continued use of the buildings for the Ministry of Defence”.

It adds that the purpose is to create “new facilities” for the Royal Navy whilst securing the future of the number 25 storage building.

“Whilst 24 store has some maintenance issues it is clear from site inspections 25 store is in very poor condition with evidence of water ingress from leaking gutters causing damage to lintels, trusses and the external brick walls as well as damage to the remaining areas of timber floor from damp,” documents said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25 storehouse is grade II*-listed while 24 is grade II-listed on the statutory list of buildings with architectural or historic interest.

The storehouses were constructed in 1792 and have undergone many changes throughout the years.

In 1874, the number 25 storehouse evolved to include a mould loft, storehouses, small offices, and a workshop in the courtyard, housing a carver’s pound and a moulders’ shed for building

In 1910-20, a glazed building was added in the courtyard, serving the Navy Photographic Department. The central linking building contained secure stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the mid to late 20th century, the ground floor may have functioned as a records office, while reports suggest that the first-floor mould loft remained in use until the 1980s.