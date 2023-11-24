Revamp plans for listed buildings in Portsmouth’s Naval Base dating back to the late 1700s
Plans have been submitted to Portsmouth City Council to revamp two storehouse buildings on Main Road, opposite The Mary Rose Museum.
Currently, the number 24 storehouse is used as an office space, while 25 is currently vacant, although its most recent use was also as office space. The proposal is to continue their use as office spaces.
The works involve the installation of air-handling plants and building a roof over an existing courtyard, with a mezzanine, to create additional floor space.
Planning documents state the planned works will ensure the “long-term continued use of the buildings for the Ministry of Defence”.
It adds that the purpose is to create “new facilities” for the Royal Navy whilst securing the future of the number 25 storage building.
“Whilst 24 store has some maintenance issues it is clear from site inspections 25 store is in very poor condition with evidence of water ingress from leaking gutters causing damage to lintels, trusses and the external brick walls as well as damage to the remaining areas of timber floor from damp,” documents said.
The 25 storehouse is grade II*-listed while 24 is grade II-listed on the statutory list of buildings with architectural or historic interest.
The storehouses were constructed in 1792 and have undergone many changes throughout the years.
In 1874, the number 25 storehouse evolved to include a mould loft, storehouses, small offices, and a workshop in the courtyard, housing a carver’s pound and a moulders’ shed for building
In 1910-20, a glazed building was added in the courtyard, serving the Navy Photographic Department. The central linking building contained secure stores.
During the mid to late 20th century, the ground floor may have functioned as a records office, while reports suggest that the first-floor mould loft remained in use until the 1980s.
In 2012, the ground floor transitioned into a furniture store, while the first floor and courtyard buildings became vacant, marking the end of a long and varied history for the number 25 storehouse.