Russians resident in Hampshire say 'this is not our war' as Putin launches invasion of Ukraine

A ‘full-scale’ invasion of Ukraine began in the early hours of this morning, with Mr Putin announcing a ‘military operation’ inthe country’s eastern Donbas region.

Parts of the region have been occupied and run by Russian-backed rebels since 2014.

The president said Russia was intervening as an act of self-defence.

Louisa Khisamutdinova, from the Republic of Tatarstan, and her daughter Emilia, 5, who live in Southsea

Southsea resident Louisa Khisamutdinova, 33, is originally from Tatarstan, which is a republic of Russia. She has a five-year-old daughter, Emilia, who goes to St Jude’s Primary School in the city.

She said: ‘I have friends and relatives, both in Russia and Ukraine. I love everyone and don’t want to have enemies, like other Russians. This is not our war, we don’t want it.

‘Unfortunately many people around the world are starting a political attack on all Russian-speaking people now, including children. This is unacceptable, people are not guilty.

‘We’re part of a game we don’t want to play.

‘Love and peace.’

Irina Sherborne said: ‘I was born and raised in Southern Russia, and my father’s side of the family comes from a Ukrainian city called Odessa.

‘Despite leaving Russia for the UK over 10 years ago, I maintain contact with people in both Russia and Ukraine.

‘This morning, I have been in touch with several of my friends and ex-colleagues from both countries and none of them were happy about the situation.

‘I can’t talk for everyone, but I know many people from Russia that don’t want this war to happen.

‘And stories we hear from my Ukrainian contacts are nothing short of heart breaking. People are scared, angry and, generally, in a state of shock and bewilderment.’

The 42-year-old, who lives in Southampton, added: ‘As for my own opinion, I believe that no geopolitical reasons can justify bloodshed and invasion into sovereign territory. Overall, I find current developments in Eastern Europe highly concerning and tragic. At the moment, I fear that we are at the precipice of World War Three.

‘I hope that international community can put a sharp stop to the war in Ukraine, but significant damage has already been done and aftermath of it will be felt across the continent for a long time.

‘As a parent of a young adult, I wish that the world was a safer and more peaceful place.’

Maria Sharipo, from Chichester, added: ‘I am an ethnically Russian from Latvia and all of my friends and family are devastated, shocked and saddened by the news. It’s is a crime against humanity, there is nothing else to say.’

