In a hearing that dates back to feudal times, Perry McMillan called for Southampton City Council to switch the blue LED lights on the Itchen Bridge back to the red and white of his beloved club. In 2011 the Itchen Bridge, despite being within yards of Saints' St Mary's Stadium, was fitted with blue LED lights - to the bewilderment of many Southampton fans and glee of Portsmouth fans.

But this week, at Southampton Civic Centre, Mr McMillan, 64, said the council should 'instil pride in the city' as he made his case at the annual Court Leet hearing.

The unusual event is held 'on the first Tuesday after Michaelmas' whereby a sheriff can 'grant a request' presented by a lay person. Courts Leet date back to feudal times where they were used to settle disputes over water supplies, the grazing of livestock and what a proper measure of beer looked like. They have mostly been abolished. However, Southampton remains one of a tiny handful of places they still exist.

Pictured: Perry McMillian by Itchen Bridge, Southampton, where the bridge is lit by blue lighting. © Ollie Thompson/Solent News & Photo Agency

City councillor Dave Shields chaired Tuesday's meeting, according to tradition as the city sheriff, along with an 11 strong jury usually made up of past mayors, sheriffs and aldermen.

They heard several other 'presentments' - as the cases are known - from members of the public.

Wearing a red Southampton scarf as he made his presentment, taxi driver Mr McMillan said the case wasn't 'just about LED lights' as it was showcasing the ancient court.

"I hope from this it does highlight the work the court does and the fact Southampton has retained its Court Leet," he said.

"The lights on the lampposts since 2011 have been blue in colour - to the dismay of many citizens of Southampton that follow Southampton Football Club.

"We have a thing down the M27 (motorway) - they are our rivals, not just in football but in business as we're both port cities."

Mr McMillan said he was 'astonished' that a city known for red and white, had blue lights on the bridge.

"I think that's time for that to change to be red and white," he continued.

"That is the colour of Southampton - not blue as it stands.

"It is a small request to change it.

"Let's instil a bit of pride back in our city."

He said the change could be implemented before the club's 50th anniversary of their FA cup triumph in 1976, where they were 1-0 winners against Manchester United.

"What a great time to show that on this bridge that was built just after the cup win," he added.

"Hopefully we can get those lights changed and be proud of red and white in Southampton."

Mr McMillan's presentment was followed by fellow fan Nick Illingsworth, who is requesting the bridge be re-named in honour of Lawrie McMenemy - the Southampton manager who won the 1976 FA Cup. These presentments, along with all others that were agreed upon will now go to the relevant council cabinet member for deliberation.

A decision on Mr McMillan's presentment is expected to be announced in the city's cabinet meeting in December.

In a statement ahead of the hearing, a spokesperson for Southampton City Council said blue lights had been installed on the bridge as red had been considered a problem for mariners and pilots flying overhead.

They said: “The original design proposals for The Itchen Bridge included red LED finials, and strip arrays on each column, as this was to promote the city, and our links to Southampton Football Club.

“However, the colour was deemed not safe or acceptable, following consultation with the local port and aviation authorities, therefore the blue arrays were selected and approved following further consultation with the relevant stakeholders.”