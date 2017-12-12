Schools in Portsmouth ‘are so cash-strapped that teachers have to buy glue sticks and other materials’ says MP

SCHOOLS are asking teachers to provide basic classroom materials, ministers heard.

Portsmouth South Labour MP Stephen Morgan told the Commons school staff in the city had to buy materials.

He said: ‘Glue sticks are being brought in by hardworking staff, with this in mind does the minister still maintain Portsmouth schools have enough money and resources?’

Education minister Nick Gibb said it was not right people had to pay for basic school needs, adding: ‘We are spending record amounts on our school system, £41bn this year rising to £42.5bn by 2019/20.’

Leader of Portsmouth City Council Donna Jones said: ‘The startling announcement made by Stephen Morgan doesn’t reflect the situation of schools across the city. They are sitting on reserves of £11m meaning no teacher should have to buy stationery.’

As previously reported in The News parents of pupils at Mill Rythe Infant School, on Hayling Island, helped provide supplies after the school was hit by cuts.