Short-term pain of a ‘no-deal Brexit’ is worth the long-term gain, Portsmouth Tory boss says

BRITAIN should face up to the fact of the ‘short-term pain’ of a no-deal Brexit instead of remaining in the European Union, a former Tory council leader has claimed.

Staunch Brexiteer Councillor Donna Jones made the admission last night after Theresa May’s Brexit plan was thrown out by MPs.

The former head of Portsmouth City Council revealed she would back Britain cutting ties with Europe without securing a deal.

She said: ‘For me the facts are clear: either you have short-term pain and long-term gain by leaving now with no deal, or you delay the pain by continuing to pay billions to the EU and adhere to EU regulations which sanctions British businesses for the next two years.’

She said the deal proposed by Mrs May didn’t go ‘far enough to protect Britain’s sovereignty’ and that it would have ‘seriously jeopardised nation’s union with Northern Ireland.