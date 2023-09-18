News you can trust since 1877
Should people be fined for feeding pigeons in Waterlooville town centre?

Havant Borough Council is seeking residents’ views on whether to fine people for feeding pigeons in Waterlooville town centre.
By Toby Paine
Published 18th Sep 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read
The council is hosting a public consultation for those who live, shop, frequent, or work in the region about a Public Space Protection Order(PSPO), which was initially implemented in April 2018.

Currently, anyone discovered leaving food that pigeons can consume within the Waterlooville area is subject to a fixed penalty notice of £100.

Deputy leader of the council and cabinet lead for communities and housing, Councillor Gwen Robinson, said: ‘Prior to this PSPO we had a large number of complaints in relation to the feeding of the birds, because of the impact this was having on the town centre.’

Anyone caught feeding pigeons in the Waterlooville area is currently subject to a fixed penalty notice of £100.
‘We were constantly being asked by local businesses and residents to clamp down on those who were encouraging the pigeons, by feeding them, and we think that by continuing to have these controls, it will continue to encourage behaviour change in the very small pocket of the community.’

‘We are keen to hear the effectiveness of the current order and determine if there is anything else we can be doing to eradicate any continuing issues.’

The council is required host a consultation with residents, businesses, and stakeholders every three years to review and evaluate each PSPO in place in the borough.

The consultation period for pigeon feeding in Waterlooville will be open from September 13 to October 25, 2023. The existing PSPO is set to expire on April 30, 2024.

Residents can submit their views via a survey here.

