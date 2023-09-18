Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council is hosting a public consultation for those who live, shop, frequent, or work in the region about a Public Space Protection Order(PSPO), which was initially implemented in April 2018.

Currently, anyone discovered leaving food that pigeons can consume within the Waterlooville area is subject to a fixed penalty notice of £100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy leader of the council and cabinet lead for communities and housing, Councillor Gwen Robinson, said: ‘Prior to this PSPO we had a large number of complaints in relation to the feeding of the birds, because of the impact this was having on the town centre.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone caught feeding pigeons in the Waterlooville area is currently subject to a fixed penalty notice of £100.

‘We were constantly being asked by local businesses and residents to clamp down on those who were encouraging the pigeons, by feeding them, and we think that by continuing to have these controls, it will continue to encourage behaviour change in the very small pocket of the community.’

‘We are keen to hear the effectiveness of the current order and determine if there is anything else we can be doing to eradicate any continuing issues.’

The council is required host a consultation with residents, businesses, and stakeholders every three years to review and evaluate each PSPO in place in the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultation period for pigeon feeding in Waterlooville will be open from September 13 to October 25, 2023. The existing PSPO is set to expire on April 30, 2024.