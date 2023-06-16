Southsea Debenhams building is sold after former owner threatened with compulsory purchase order

The Lib Dem administration confirmed on Thursday (June 15) that a deal had been reached with Bankuwait Nominees Limited and Gravitas Holdings PCC Limited that they said would be the ‘first step’ in regenerating the area.

They said the new owner intended to pursue plans approved in early 2021 for upper floor flats; ground floor commercial units and a health centre; and basement parking. A business case has already been approved for the relocation of Trafalgar Medical Group Practice to the site.

How Debenhams in Southsea could look, in a picture released in 2020. Picture: National Regional Property Group

A sale had previously been agreed by the council, through its company Ravelin, to buy the building at the end of 2021 but in May this was ended. A council report said: ‘it is anticipated that no further progress can be made’.

‘Negotiations to purchase through agreement have failed to make progress,’ a cabinet report published earlier this year said. ‘The council has reached a position of last resort,’ adding that the ramifications of leaving the building empty were ‘serious’.

‘Everything is there for this area to be redeveloped and yet the owner has sat on this building and has the financial resources to continue to sit on this building and leave it empty for 20 years,’ the then leader of the council Gerald Vernon-Jackson said. ‘This is where the council has to take action.

‘There are three options: either the owner gets on and gets the redevelopment done, they sell it to someone who will get it done or if neither of those are done we have to move to compulsory purchase.’

Work to begin this process was approved unanimously.

Now the new leader of the council, Councillor Steve Pitt, whose cabinet position for economic development involved attempting to bring forward the redevelopment of the site has claimed the approach has succeeded with the building sold to a developer.

‘My predecessor decided to apply pressure to the owners by issuing an intention to push for a compulsory purchase of this site in order to ensure it was not left to rot,’ he said. ‘He made exactly the right call and this pressure has no doubt played a role in pushing the owner to sell.

‘We are delighted to hear that the former department store will be fully regenerated to provide homes, a health hub and commercial space. This is the first, but important, step in revitalising Southsea town centre.’

