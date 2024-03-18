Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A programme to creatively enhance the Southsea Coastal scheme is underway by a Portsmouth City Council steering group with the aim to attract more visitors to the coastline while celebrating the city’s identity and heritage. The works will include both permanent and temporary installations “in a range of art forms”.

Councillor Mary Vallely, who is an artist, asked officers if the programme would be advertised globally. Harry Scott, seafront art programme officer, responded: “There will be a mix of invited artists but primarily it will be an open call for artist opportunities and the aspiration is to have a combination of local artists but also artists with a higher profile so national, maybe international.”

Cllr John Smith said he was “lucky” to see some of the initial drawings which he described as “very strong”. Cllr Hugh Mason added: “As someone who’s spent most of his career on this council, being concerned with sea defences and making sure the sea is kept out, I’m very pleased to see we’re doing it this way and putting artistic heritage on show.”

Council documents state the newly formed steering group will ensure the commissioning of artworks is approached transparently, effectively and with balance. The group, made up of partners from across Portsmouth’s creative sector, has applied for additional funding from Arts Council England for a series of public art commissions.