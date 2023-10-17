Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Castle Convenience Store has applied to Portsmouth City Council for permission to amalgamate the retail spaces on the ground floor of 81-83 Castle Road, which includes that of the neighbouring and now vacant barber’s shop, and create a new shop front for its business.

The application explained: “Castle Road is one of the oldest surviving parts of Southsea and has always formed a minor shopping centre with a variety of shops and small businesses. There has been a gradual loss of such uses over time, particularly to the North of the application site, but the Southern part of the road retains this original format for the most part, particularly on the east side of the street.

“The shopfront at number 83 is a mishmash of a number of elements - new signage, opaque glazing with applied advertising, and an ATM.

The existing store will expand into the neighbouring vacant unit is planning permission is given

"A new timber shopfront will be installed across both of the ground floor retail units. The new design will feature a timber stallriser and large areas of glazing. All features are to be constructed in traditional timber with a painted finish.”

The application said the plans will bring a real benefit to the area.

It said: “In recent years efforts to improve the Castle Road environment have made great progress. The southern section of the street has been pedestrianised and a number of the shops have been flourishing for some time. The increase in footfall appears to have had benefits to the local economy and investment has been made into a number of the surrounding frontages. In particular, the neighbouring Revive Interiors, Delayneys sandwich bar and Brocante, have smart facades with a number of original features retained.”