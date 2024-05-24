Southsea's spectacular new sea defences and coastal walk - in pictures

The area reopened to the public this morning (Friday, May 24) after work was completed on this latest phase in the ongoing sea defences project. A highlight of the new coastal walk is a new split-level, terraced promenade dubbed the 'theatre of the sea' which surrounds Southsea Castle. The promenade design was also altered to include a historic triangular defence structure designed by the Dutch engineer Bernard De Gomme, uncovered during construction work.
Other highlights include 45 tide pools, a boulder garden for children to enjoy, swing benches and new seating, listening posts, wildflower gardens and the refurbishment of the bandstand in Bandstand Field – though this still currently remains off-limits to the public while the new lawn takes hold.
The News paid a visit to see the new-look area for ourselves:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.