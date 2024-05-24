Southsea's spectacular new sea defences and coastal walk - in pictures

By Kelly Brown
Published 24th May 2024, 16:00 BST
Portsmouth residents have been taking their first steps along the new-look Southsea promenade between Blue Reef and the Pyramids.

The area reopened to the public this morning (Friday, May 24) after work was completed on this latest phase in the ongoing sea defences project. A highlight of the new coastal walk is a new split-level, terraced promenade dubbed the 'theatre of the sea' which surrounds Southsea Castle. The promenade design was also altered to include a historic triangular defence structure designed by the Dutch engineer Bernard De Gomme, uncovered during construction work.

Other highlights include 45 tide pools, a boulder garden for children to enjoy, swing benches and new seating, listening posts, wildflower gardens and the refurbishment of the bandstand in Bandstand Field – though this still currently remains off-limits to the public while the new lawn takes hold.

The News paid a visit to see the new-look area for ourselves:

Local residents enjoy the new swing chairs along the promenadePicture: Habibur Rahman

1. Southsea Coastal walk

The split level promenade in front of Southsea CastlePicture: Habibur Rahman

2. Southsea Coastal walk

One of the new boulder gardens - using boulders reclaimed from the sea. The newly-repainted bandstand was also sparkling Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. Southsea Coastal walk

The Theatre of the Sea - a split-level promenade in front of Southsea Castle at the southernmost point of the coastlinePicture: Habibur Rahman

4. Southsea Coastal walk

