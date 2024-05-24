Southsea's spectacular new sea defences and coastal walk - in pictures

The area reopened to the public this morning (Friday, May 24) after work was completed on this latest phase in the ongoing sea defences project. A highlight of the new coastal walk is a new split-level, terraced promenade dubbed the 'theatre of the sea' which surrounds Southsea Castle. The promenade design was also altered to include a historic triangular defence structure designed by the Dutch engineer Bernard De Gomme, uncovered during construction work.