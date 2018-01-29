Speed bumps to be installed in Portsmouth road

Have your say

SPEED bumps are to built in a city road in a bid to improve safety.

Three ‘traffic cushions’ will be constructed along Elkstone Road, in Paulsgrove.

Councillors sitting on Portsmouth City Council’s traffic and transportation committee agreed the move.

It’s hoped the new measures will lower the number of motorists speeding in the road.

The site has a speed limit of 20mph. However, city council officials say this speed was regularly breached by drivers.

As part of the new traffic calming measures, speed bumps will be built at strategic locations in Elkstone Road.

It comes after a consultation from residents, in which three quarters of those who responded demanded new speed reduction measures.