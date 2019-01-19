Speed humps, zebra crossings and pedestrian islands set to be brought in to major Portsmouth roads  

RESIDENTS can have their say on 'important' proposals to improve the safety of Portsmouth roads.

The council is looking to implement several traffic calming measures around the city in a bid to reduce speeding and improve pedestrian safety, and members of the public are invited to share their feedback.

If carried out the changes would include multiple sets of speed humps on Locksway Road in Southsea and Greetham Street in the city centre, a zebra crossing on Albert Road in Southsea and a pedestrian refuge island on Airport Service Road in Hilsea.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, the council's head of transport, explained why residents were encouraged to get involved. 'We think it's important that people have every opportunity to give us feedback on our plans to make Portsmouth's roads safer for all users,' she said.

'That's why we are consulting on the proposed work on these roads.'

Both Locksway Road and Greetham Street have speed limits of 20mph but recent data has shown that these limits are often not adhered to.

In a public notice the council's assistant director of transport, Pam Turton, said: 'This is partly due to the roads being long and straight with good visibility, enabling faster vehicle speeds.'

The planned speed cushions on Greetham Street would be placed east of Greetham Street Halls and west of the railway pedestrian bridge. Bumps on Locksway Road are intended to go outside the Old House at Home pub, at the Stowe Road junction and between the junctions with Morgan Road and Ironbridge Lane.

Cllr Stagg added: 'Recent statistics show that people are driving too fast down Locksway Road and Greetham Street so we're looking at ways we can improve that situation.

'In Albert Road and Airport Service Road we are looking at how we can make the crossings on these well-used routes safer for children making their way to Craneswater Junior School and Admiral Lord Nelson School. This is part of the ongoing work we are doing to encourage pupils to walk to school.'

Residents can provide comments on the proposals by emailing road.safety@portsmouthcc.gov.uk. Consultations on Greetham Street, Locksway Road and Airport Service Road close on January 31. The consultation on the Albert Road zebra crossing closes on February 11.