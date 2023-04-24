The two-week hearing had been scheduled to take place this month but it has been pushed back to allow Natural England to carry out a survey on the effect of the use of Milton Common on Brent geese following their departure for the summer.

The appeal to the planning inspectorate for non-determination of the planning application was made by developer PJ Livesey last summer after years of delays. Members of the council’s planning committee have since agreed to refuse planning permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A CGI of how the St James' Hospital site would look under plans by developer PJ Livesey

But this decision could be overturned through the appeal – the outcome of which is still at least several months away.

The council’s leader, councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, who is also a member of the planning committee and is standing for re-election in Milton next week and has opposed the scheme, confirmed the delay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Because any development would increase the use of Milton Common, there has to be an assessment on how this will affect our protected habitats,’ he said. ‘The public inquiry had been due to take place in April but Natural England needs to carry out this survey and that needs to take place after the Brent geese have started their summer migration.

‘I am following the process closely and will be speaking at the inquiry to make sure residents’ views are represented.’

Thirty years ago, Portsmouth Football Club plans to build a new stadium in Farlington were scrapped due to the potential impact on Brent geese.

Cllr Vernon-Jackson said protections had only been strengthened under changes to planning policy since then and said it was an important consideration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning application to build 200 homes on the hospital site was submitted in early 2020 and the developer had originally hoped a decision on the £55m scheme would be reached the following year.

The proposal has been supported by the NHS which said maintenance of hospital grounds, much of which are redundant, was costing it more than £1.5m a year.