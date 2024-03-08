Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Council documents state: “The proposal would retain all the buildings on the site of historic merit, demolish some smaller buildings and replace them with larger blocks and remodel several of the larger buildings In order to facilitate the development, five buildings are proposed to be demolished, including the Coach House, A-Block, The Firme, Simon Wing and West End.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former St John's College development

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning documents state the former college buildings are “falling into a state of disrepair” which poses security and fire risks in addition to them being targets of anti-social behaviour. “Thus, the project has progressed swiftly, working with the local community, council and an array of additional consultants to secure the long-term future of the buildings. The existing school site is in a prime location for residential development, offering the opportunity to contribute towards Portsmouth’s acute shortage.

"The proposal will provide quality homes with a dynamic and exciting environment to act as a catalyst to the community and enhance the area.”