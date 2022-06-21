Stephen Morgan urges people to attend memorial for former Portsmouth MP Frank Judd

RESIDENTS have been urged to join a memorial for a former Portsmouth MP.

Stephen Morgan MP is calling for people to attend the service in honour of Frank Judd.

Mr Judd was a Labour MP for Portsmouth West and Portsmouth South from 1966 to 1979.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan (left) with mentor Lord Frank Judd.

He served in the ministries of Defence (Navy), Overseas Development and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office under Harold Wilson and Jim Callaghan.

Stephen Morgan, said: ’Lord Judd went above and beyond to serve our city and showed incredible dedication to Portsmouth and his constituents.

‘This memorial service will be an important opportunity for those he served to pay their respects for his efforts to always speak up for Portsmouth, as well as his wider achievements in public life.’

The service is taking place in St Margaret's Church, Westminster Abbey, at midday next Tuesday.

Lord Judd, who served in the House of Lords died on April 17, 2021.

Free tickets for the service can be registered via the Eventbrite page.

