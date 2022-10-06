Stokes Bay in Gosport is designated a conservation area - so it doesn't 'turn into another Southsea'

Gosport Borough Council’s regulatory board has decided to designate Stokes Bay as a conservation area, adding a layer of protection from development.

The proposal sets out to protect the rich military history of the area which spans several centuries while supporting it as a popular destination in the borough.

Conservation areas exist to protect places deemed worthy of preservation or enhancement. There are about 10,000 in England.

Councillor Kevin Casey, member for Alverstoke and chairman of Friends of Stokes Bay said: ‘I am extremely enthusiastic about this, I've been a member of the Friends of Stokes Bay committee for over 30 years - it’s a dream.

‘It’s an ambition for the society since I've been involved because we would love to see that extra layer of protection.

‘We don’t want the bay to be all developed and to turn into another Southsea, it’s unique in its own way and compared to a lot of other coastlines it’s got an incredible history.

‘It needs to be preserved and that's what the Friends of Stokes Bay has done with their website, they’ve got so many resources there.

‘It doesn’t mean that it will stop development but it puts an extra layer of protection there - if anything did get planned for Stokes Bay it has to be within a conservation context.

‘When I first moved to Gosport and walked along the promenade I said "look at all these weeds" - then I got educated by my neighbour who said "what you’re looking at are wildflowers that only grow on shingle beaches".

‘Some of the fauna here is more prolific here than in other areas where there are shingle beaches.

‘I would hate to see a fun park or anything like that, there would be riots. If you walk along here there are people who walk their dogs, people who like wildlife or people that just like to exercise.