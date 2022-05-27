Stubbington bypass between Titchfield and Gosport will not lead to new housing, MP vows

Yesterday the Stubbington bypass was officially completed, linking Gosport Road with Titchfield Road in a £42m project.

The bypass sits inside what's known as the strategic gap - a strip of land largely undeveloped on that separates Fareham and Gosport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The southbound carriageway of the Stubbington bypass, from Titchfield Road. Picture: David George

For almost half a decade, housing developers have been pushing for thousands of homes to be build on the land, and concerned residents believe the new highway infrastructure could be a gateway to this.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage has vowed that this will not happen, and promised to fight any planning applications that are submitted.

She said: 'It's really disappointing to see these housing applications coming in because this road was built without the housing requirement in mind.

'If we had wanted to build a road that came alongside housing we would have built that 10 years ago, and we simply didn't want to facilitate that.

'I'm a huge believer that the strategic gap between Fareham and Gosport must be preserved; we already have access and air quality problems and I will continue to fight against all planning applications.'

Instead of housing, Ms Dinenage is optimistic that it will instead be business that is attracted to the area.

In her opinion, the Solent Enterprise Zone - which helped kickstart the bypass project - is the ideal location for entrepreneurs.

'Where businesses start is where they grow and thrive,' she said.