The bridges in Hampshire were described in a RAC Foundation report as unfit being unable to carry the heaviest vehicles. This followed a survey of all 208 local authorities responsible for highways in England. It found that 2,928 of the 73,208 bridges were “substandard,” meaning they could not carry the largest 44-tonne lorries allowed on the roads.

Here is the list of the 20 “substandard” bridges in Hampshire:

Froyle Mill – Froyle near Alton

Church – Upper Clatford, near Andover

Herony, near Hurstbourne Priors

Test, Whitchurch

Beaurepaire Mill, near Bramley

Malthouse, Crookham Village

Cadmand Green, Cadnam

Rhinefield No.2, near Brockenhurst

St Clairs, near Soberton Heath

Bramshott Mill, near Liphook

Damerham Church Path No.2, near Fordingbridge

Kingfisher, near Colden Common

Ovington Mill, Ovington

Cuts Arch, Soberton

Weardale Road, Eastleigh

Longwater, near Fareham

Longstock Brick No.1, near Stockbridge

Brook Farm, near Romsey

North Warnborough Lift Bridge, north Warnborough

Brook Green, near Tadley

Many of these bridges are subject to weight restrictions, while others are under programmes of increased monitoring or even managed decline. The research includes bridges ranging from major structures across estuaries to stretches of road at least 5ft (1.5m) in length spanning culverts carrying water under carriageways.

In Hampshire, 20 out of 1,337 bridges maintained by Hampshire County Council are considered “substandard”. The county council said that some of the bridges are historic or located on “very minor rural roads” that are already inaccessible to 44-tonne vehicles.

“Those that are accessible already have clear restriction signage in place or are in the process of having this erected”, the council said and pointed out that despite the weight limit they ”all are considered safe for normal traffic use”. The unitary authorities for Southampton and Isle of Wight do not have any “substandard” bridges and Portsmouth City Council did not provide data for the research.

RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said: “This data should not be used as a stick to beat highway authorities with. While on the one hand, it looks like councils are holding their own in keeping their road networks functioning, with every year which passes we are seeing the challenge of maintaining climate resilience increase in the face of more extreme weather.

