Rishi Sunak’s first session of prime minister’s questions started in jovial fashion, with some football ribbing between him and Portsmouth North MP, Penny Mordaunt.

But the atmosphere quickly changed when the reappointment of Fareham MP Suella Braverman as home secretary fell under the spotlight.

Home secretary Suella Braverman.

The new PM remarked upon his love for Southampton FC, having been born in the city.

However, Ms Mordaunt appeared to be having none of it, with a cheeky retort aimed at her new boss.

It all came about after Dr Alan Whitehead, Labour MP for Southampton Test, welcomed Mr Sunak into his new role.

He said: ‘I have some pride in welcoming a fellow Southampton supporter into number 10.’

Mr Sunak replied: ‘I look forward to seeing him at St Mary’s, although my friend the leader of the house may have something to say about our love of Saints.’

Ms Mordaunt, who was appointed leader of the House of Commons under Liz Truss, shook her head and although it wasn’t picked up by the microphones, very clearly hit back with a cry of ‘Play up Pompey’.

Leader of the opposition, Sir Keir Starmer, soon turned his attention to Fareham MP Suella Braverman’s return as home secretary.

The Fareham MP resigned a week ago after sending a government email from her personal address – and is now back in the fold.

Sir Keir accused Mr Sunak of making a ‘grubby deal’ with her.

He said: ‘The prime minister promised integrity, professionalism and accountability, but then with his first act appointed a home secretary who was sacked a week ago for deliberately pinging around sensitive Home Office documents from her personal account.

‘I know first-hand how important is it that we have a home secretary whose integrity and professionalism is beyond question.’

Mr Sunak said: ‘The home secretary made an error of judgement, but she recognised that – she raised the matter and she accepted her mistake, and that is why I was delighted to welcome her back into my cabinet.

‘She will be focused on cracking down on criminals and defending our borders.’

What politicians said on Twitter

Chris Bryant, Labour MP for the Rhondda, said: 'Appointing Suella Braverman as Home secretary just days after she was sacked for a security breach doesn’t smack of integrity, competence, professionalism or sensible politics. It’s just cynical manoeuvring. This PM’s no better than the last two.’

Diane Abbott, MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, said: ‘Suella Braverman’s hatred of migrants is not just cruel and heartless. She is prepared to sink millions into the unworkable Rwanda scheme in the name of it. Terrible choice for home secretary.’

Ed Davey, Liberal Democrat MP for Kingston and Surbiton, said: ‘He stood by Boris Johnson until the bitter end and now he reinstates Suella Braverman. Same old so-called integrity, same old Tories. Yet again it’s one rule for Conservative ministers, another rule for everyone else.’