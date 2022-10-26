Suella Braverman: Prime minister Rishi Sunak accused of 'grubby deal' as Hampshire MPs take spotlight in PMQs
THE mood in the House of Commons shifted on its axis as attentions turned from one Hampshire MP to another.
Rishi Sunak’s first session of prime minister’s questions started in jovial fashion, with some football ribbing between him and Portsmouth North MP, Penny Mordaunt.
But the atmosphere quickly changed when the reappointment of Fareham MP Suella Braverman as home secretary fell under the spotlight.
The new PM remarked upon his love for Southampton FC, having been born in the city.
However, Ms Mordaunt appeared to be having none of it, with a cheeky retort aimed at her new boss.
It all came about after Dr Alan Whitehead, Labour MP for Southampton Test, welcomed Mr Sunak into his new role.
He said: ‘I have some pride in welcoming a fellow Southampton supporter into number 10.’
Mr Sunak replied: ‘I look forward to seeing him at St Mary’s, although my friend the leader of the house may have something to say about our love of Saints.’
Ms Mordaunt, who was appointed leader of the House of Commons under Liz Truss, shook her head and although it wasn’t picked up by the microphones, very clearly hit back with a cry of ‘Play up Pompey’.
Leader of the opposition, Sir Keir Starmer, soon turned his attention to Fareham MP Suella Braverman’s return as home secretary.
The Fareham MP resigned a week ago after sending a government email from her personal address – and is now back in the fold.
Sir Keir accused Mr Sunak of making a ‘grubby deal’ with her.
He said: ‘The prime minister promised integrity, professionalism and accountability, but then with his first act appointed a home secretary who was sacked a week ago for deliberately pinging around sensitive Home Office documents from her personal account.
‘I know first-hand how important is it that we have a home secretary whose integrity and professionalism is beyond question.’
Mr Sunak said: ‘The home secretary made an error of judgement, but she recognised that – she raised the matter and she accepted her mistake, and that is why I was delighted to welcome her back into my cabinet.
‘She will be focused on cracking down on criminals and defending our borders.’