Local political groups in Fareham have responded to Suella Braverman’s dismissal as Home Secretary.

The Fareham MP was ousted from her cabinet role today after she defied Number 10 with an article she penned in The Times. In it, she criticised the Metropolitan Police’s handling of protests and was accused of stoking tensions before recent London demonstrations – she also faced backlash for describing homelessness as a “lifestyle choice”.

Harry Kewish, chairman of the Fareham Conservative Association, said the news came as a “shock” to the group.

Home secretary Suella Braverman said that the Met Police is "playing favourites" after commissioner Sir Mark Rowley did now bow to government pressure to block a pro-Palestine march from taking place during Remembrance Weekend. (Credit: Getty Images)

“It is disappointing that her strong traditional views, which are shared by significant numbers of the moral and decent people of the country, and her willingness to voice them, seem not to be reflected in this decision.

“Although it is argued by some that her tone may have undermined public confidence in the police, this political victory over her views may ultimately be regretted.

“The association remains fully supportive of her as our MP, and guardian of Conservative values.”

In contrast, Jim Forrest, elections officer for the Fareham Liberal Democrats, said that it was right for the prime minister to sack her “but he should consider also suspending her from his party”.

“He won’t gain back the Fareham votes he has lost if she continues to sneer at her decent and tolerant electors as ‘a woke mob’.

“Lib Dems will shortly be selecting our candidate to oppose her at the next General Election, and Suella Braverman is proving an excellent recruiting officer for us.

“A team of Lib Dems were out canvassing in Fareham on Saturday, and found many normally Conservative voters who said they were changing their vote because of their dismay at Suella’s habitually divisive and inflammatory language.

“Several said they were embarrassed to tell people that they were from Fareham and had previously voted for her.

“But the majority felt disquiet which went further than her recent comments about protests and her undermining of the police – several mentioned her callous comments about homeless people.”