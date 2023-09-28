Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Fareham MP and Home Secretary delivered a speech in the United States on Tuesday in which she pointed towards a “misguided dogma of multiculturalism” in the UK.

She said that multiculturalism “has failed” as it has allowed people to “live parallel lives” in society and, in extreme cases, threaten its security. She added that immigration over the last 25 years “has been too much too quick” and that if the “cultural change is too rapid and too big then what was already there is diluted. Eventually it will disappear”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, the Conservative leader of Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Sean Woodward, said he “broadly agrees” with the views espoused by his local MP.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suella Braverman (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

He added that while there is “no doubt” controlled immigration can add positively to the UK, the Home Secretary “is right” to describe recent migration as “too much too fast”.

He said: “The British are on the whole a welcoming people, but unsurprisingly huge concerns are manifest when our services become overburdened or even overwhelmed for a variety of reasons. But yes, evidence of the failure of multiculturalism abounds in some parts of our country

“I believe Suella’s views represent the views of many Fareham residents however I do accept that by no means all will share these views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is right for politicians to put forward views which can spark healthy debate. But there are not many of us with the courage to do so.”

In contrast, Cllr Katrina Trott, the Liberal Democrat group leader said her party “abhors” Braverman’s views.

She added “Time after time has shown she has no compassion, zero humanity and a flagrant disregard for the vulnerable and those escaping war, poverty and persecution.

“Shutting the doors on Europe is just one example of the lies we were told by a government that continues to use inflammatory rhetoric to create division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fareham has welcomed refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine. The borough is home to many people of different faiths and cultures.