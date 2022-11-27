Swanmore College pupils ask 'good questions' on a visit to Westminster with Meon Valley MP Flick Drummond
MEON Valley MP Flick Drummond showed a group of ‘interested’ pupils around Westminster recently.
Nine pupils from Swanmore College went on a tour of Westminster organised by MP Flick Drummond during Parliament Week earlier this month.
Parliament Week is an annual event to raise awareness of what parliament is and what it does. The MP spoke to them about what she does and how parliament works before giving them a chance to ask any questions.
She then took them all to sit in the House of Commons’ public gallery and watch treasury questions with the chancellor speaking ahead of the Autumn Statement.
Flick said: ‘It was a pleasure to meet with Swanmore pupils and staff and show them around Westminster and talk a little about what I do to represent Meon Valley. It is so important young people get a firm understanding of how our democracy works and to see where it happens too. These students were very interested and asked some good questions.’