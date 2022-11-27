Nine pupils from Swanmore College went on a tour of Westminster organised by MP Flick Drummond during Parliament Week earlier this month.

Parliament Week is an annual event to raise awareness of what parliament is and what it does. The MP spoke to them about what she does and how parliament works before giving them a chance to ask any questions.

She then took them all to sit in the House of Commons’ public gallery and watch treasury questions with the chancellor speaking ahead of the Autumn Statement.

