Takeaways plan for former Portsdown Main guard posts on Portsdown Hill
TWO ‘redundant’ guard posts at the entrance to Portsdown Main could house takeaways if plans are approved by the city council.
Simon Reeves, the director of Portsdown Hill Developments Limited has applied for planning permission to convert the two buildings off James Callaghan Drive, saying the work would revitalise the site.
‘The proposal brings back to life two redundant buildings, which currently detract from the area, with a use fit for purpose and suitable to its location,’ a statement submitted with his application to Portsmouth City Council says.
‘It is anticipated given the location of the site, that clientele will either remain on the premises to eat, or take food back to their cars and eat whilst enjoying the views over Portsmouth and beyond.’
Portsdown Main, which is made up of more than 30 buildings, closed in 1997 with most of the site cleared in 2011.
The council has set a deadline of October 26 for reaching a decision on whether to grant planning permission.