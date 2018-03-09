Talk cancelled after email threat says councillor

A TALK on housing in a town has been cancelled due to ‘threats’ sent to the organisers says council leader.

The Warsash Sailing Club has been forced to cancel a members only talk from Fareham Borough Council Leader Sean Woodward about housing in the area after emails were allegedly sent to the club.

Councillor Woodward said: ‘The sailing club has told me they have received emails with threats about tonight’s meeting, so we have been forced to cancel it.

‘They were as I understand it to force their way in and to disrupt the meeting.’

The club holds meetings with different speakers regularly for members only.

Cllr Woodward added: ‘I’m happy to hold meetings like this but I am very disappointed that people are going to miss out on the chance to ask questions because other people want to cause disruption.

‘The fact that we’ve had to cancel this meeting is a real slap in the face for democracy.’

Flag Officers at the club made the decision to cancel the talk yesterday morning but did not disclose any information about the emails.

A spokesperson for the club said: ‘We regret that tonight’s “Friday Night Talk” has been cancelled by the Flag Officers.

‘This is because the club is unable to handle the exceptional interest generated from the local community via social media.’

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes was also due to attend the meeting.

Ms Fernandes said: ‘Worries in Warsash are high and I know people are anxious about the new homes planned off Brook Lane.

‘It is important that we discuss and address our concerns in a constructive way, which means being able to get a dialogue going with all the parties involved.’

It follows backlash from residents after Warsash was allocated 800 homes in the council’s draft local plan.

Member of the Save Warsash and the Western Wards campaign, Rob Megginson said: ‘We fully respect Warsash Sailing Club’s decision about tonight’s meeting and I think it shows the level of interest and depth of public feeling.’