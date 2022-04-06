The Taxpayers’ Alliance has published its 2022 town hall rich list - breaking down the salaries and total remuneration of local council executives for a single financial year.

Today marks the 15th version of the rich list, published against the backdrop of council tax hikes and the cost of living crisis.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers' Alliance, said: ‘Taxpayers facing a cost of living crisis want to know they are getting value for money from their local authority leadership.

The TaxPayers' Alliance has released its annual council rich list

‘With households having suffered through the pandemic and now struggling under colossal tax bills, the country needs councils to prioritise key services without resorting to punishing tax hikes.

‘These figures will allow residents to judge town hall bosses for themselves and hold their local councils to account.’

Total remuneration includes salary, benefits, expenses, bonuses, duty fees, redundancy payments and pension contributions.

Key findings

Over 2,921 local authority employees were paid more than £100,000 in total remuneration in 2020-21, an increase of 119 from the previous year and the highest amount since 2013-14.

In the same year, 739 employees received over £150,000, an increase of 46 and the highest number since the TPA started publishing the rich list.

The average number of employees earning over £100,000 in total remuneration is 7.7 per local authority, the average receiving over £150,000 is 2 per council.

The highest-paid council employee in 2020-21 is the former chief executive of Croydon council, receiving £613,895 in total remuneration.

Portsmouth City Council

There are eleven PCC employees earning six-figure salaries - an increase from eight the previous year.

Chief executive David Williams is the highest earner - with an annual salary of £192,359 - nearly £35,000 more than the prime minister’s.

In the recent budget for 2022/23, the council set a 2.99 per cent increase in council tax.

A council spokesperson said: ‘Senior officers' salaries at Portsmouth City Council are competitive and commensurate in order to attract and retain experienced and well-qualified individuals suitable for these challenging roles.

‘The chief executive role is shared between Portsmouth City Council and Gosport Borough Council and the director of finance and resources role is shared between Portsmouth City Council, Gosport Borough Council and the Isle of Wight Council.

‘These shared arrangements mean the cost of senior officers are shared which gives greater value for money for local taxpayers.’

Hampshire County Council

The number of HCC employees earning six figures has increased by two since the previous financial year.

John Coughlan, the council’s chief executive, took home £231,115 which is up from £224,929 the previous year - in total remuneration he received £530,761 due to a pension worth nearly £300,000.

The county council tax precept has increased by 2.99 per cent since the start of April.

A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council, said: ‘The data that the Taxpayers’ Alliance has provided is readily available, as these details are published by the county council each year.

‘These positions are also responsible for the delivery of a range of services to a number of other local authorities and public sector partners nationally.

‘Employing approximately 10,000 people directly and many more indirectly, Hampshire County Council is one of the largest public sector organisations in the country, serving 1.4 million residents, spending over £2 billion per year on the delivery of a wide range of complex and essential public services.

‘County council rates of pay are competitive in order to recruit, retain and motivate the best people, and to deliver value for money for the taxpayer.’

Southampton City Council

The SCC chief executive, Sandy Hopkins, received £181,881 with total remuneration amounting to £208,099.

She is among twelve employees earning over £100,000 - an increase from nine the previous year.

Council tax on a band D property in Southampton amounts to £1,956.28 however, council tax did not increase for 2022-23.

The council was approached for comment.

Winchester City Council

Three employees currently have six-figure salaries in the second tier authority, compared to two staff members last year.

The chief executive, Laura Taylor, earns £128,000 - up from £121,000 the previous year.

WCC increased council tax by 2.7 per cent and saw increases of three per cent for other fees and charges.

The council was approached for comment

Fareham Borough Council

The previous year saw two FBC employees earning six-figures - currently, that number has risen to three.

The chief executive officer, Peter Grimwood, has seen his salary decrease from £140,213 to £137,418.

However, Sarah Robinson, director of support services, saw her salary increase from £90,205 to £108,775 over the last financial year.

For the current 2022-23 budget council tax has increased by £5 or 4.4 per cent.

The council was approached for comment.

Havant Borough Council / East Hampshire District Council

Before the end of the shared working partnership early this year, the councils shared executive staff including the chief executive, Gill Kneller.

The CO received £139,087 with the director of corporate services and the director for regeneration and place earning £102,000 and £100,481 respectively.

Havant Borough Council started charging a 2.33 per cent increase in council tax with East Hampshire District Council setting a 2.99 per cent rise in their most recent budget.