ITV’s hit music mystery show, now in its fourth series, recommenced last weekend to the delight of viewers, with a star-studded line-up of masquerading performers such as Phoenix, Jellyfish and Cat and Mouse.

In the first episode, Ghost was unmasked to reveal former Portsmouth FC footballer and Sky Sports pundit Chris Kamara.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Marvel star Jeremy Renner shares first photo from his hospital bed after he was run over by snow plough

Otter was a fan favourite after appearing on stage at the weekend. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV/Kieron McCarron

But now, speculation is beginning to swirl that another contestant may also have a Portsmouth link.

In last Saturday’s show, audiences were introduced to Otter, who sang a rendition of I’ll Be There from Baywatch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the clue package, Otter showed a rubber duck making a splash – potentially in reference to the synonymous ITV show – and described themselves as being known for ‘more serious roles’. If you consider being leader of the House of Commons or defence secretary to be more serious positions than a singing otter, and given that the voices sound similar, it doesn’t seem like too much of a stretch to guess that Otter could in fact be Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt.

Ms Mordaunt already has connections to ITV having appeared on Splash! back in 2014, and if unmasked as Otter would follow in the footsteps of fellow Conservative Matt Hancock, who appeared on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! at the end of last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad