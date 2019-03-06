Theresa May quizzed about ‘unsafe Gosport’ by Jeremy Corbyn at PMQs as he blasts police cuts

LABOUR leader Jeremy Corbyn has told the prime minister a Gosport man wrote to him and said: ‘It's become a really unsafe town.’

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions today in the House of Commons, the opposition leader and Theresa May clashed over knife crime and street violence.

Mr Corbyn said: ‘Violent crime has doubled under the Tories' watch and I've had a letter from Mike in Gosport where he says, yes it's important he's got something to say: "The crime rate has run out of control because there is no police presence", adding: "It's become a really unsafe town to live in".

‘I think Mike speaks for millions of people around the country.

‘When are towns such as Gosport and others going to get the resources they need for the safer neighbourhood teams they need to tackle rising violence and crime and provide the intelligence from which arrests can be made against those who have committed those crimes?’

It comes as the police front counter service reopened at Gosport Town Hall after months of closure. The town’s police station has been shut, with neighbourhood officers now based in the council offices.

Response and patrol officers reacting to 999 calls are at Fareham Reach, in Fareham Road – which is in Gosport.

But Mrs May said: ‘As we make more resources available to police they're available to forces across the country, including of course Hampshire.

'Of course we look at the powers and the resources that the police need that's why we're not just putting more resources in but increasing the powers that the police have.'

The Conservative leader also said the government had introduced knife crime prevention orders.

She pointed out Mr Corbyn voted against increasing police powers to deal with people carrying knives and against legislation to toughen up knife crime sentencing powers for second offenders.