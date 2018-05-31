This former North End bingo hall is to make way for housing

Have your say

A FORMER bingo hall will make way for 10 flats, one house and a shop, it has been decided.

At the latest Portsmouth City Council planning committee, councillors voted unanimously to approve the part-demolition of the ex-Crown Bingo hall on Kingston Road, in North End.

The building has been left unused for several years and councillors were pleased to put plans in motion to put the site to use.

Councillor Luke Stubbs said: ‘This is a really positive scheme to make use of an existing build.

‘It’s great that the frontage of the hall is going to be kept as it is.

‘There’s no law to stop it being demolished entirely so it’s good that didn’t happen.’