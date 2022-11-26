‘This will lift the status of the city': Excellent progress being made to 'incredible' new £11m carbon neutral terminal at Portsmouth port
STUNNING progress is being made to the new passenger terminal at Portsmouth International Port – claimed to be an economic boon for the city.
Politicians and councillors were given a guided tour of the works, which will connect to the original terminal via walkways. The new carbon-neutral facility will be able to accommodate up to 2,000 additional passengers and increases the capabilities of luxury cruise lines being able to use Portsmouth as a home port.
Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt said she is proud of team and progress being made. She told The News: ‘I want to say a huge congratulations to everyone who has done this. I was here a few months ago when they’d just levelled the ground off, and now with the building up, you can see the scale of it.
‘I’m so impressed with how environmentally friendly it is, and you can visualise what it is going to be like. The sky garden will be luxurious for passengers coming through, and it will put them in the right mood before going on their cruise.
‘It is nice to come here and pat them on the back.’ The new £11.25m terminal was financed by the government’s levelling up fund. It will boast check-in points, baggage drop off points, a lounge, security points and a ‘sky garden’ – an outside lounge for people to relax in.
Innovative features will make the terminal have net-zero carbon emissions, including under-floor heating harnessing energy from seawater, solar panels and battery storage.
Ms Mordaunt said projects like this are what the levelling-up fund should be used for. ‘This will lift the status of the city,’ she added.
‘It’s all about adding value. We got a chunk of money being spent on the port, which is going to generate an enormous number of jobs and create income for the city.
‘It will attract people who will be looking to spend money overnight in the city, and it will give the city sustainability to grow the cruise market.
‘We’re going to see cruise lines commit to this city. This will be a beautiful, comfortable, and glamorous experience for people, unlike elsewhere where you have to pick up your suitcase in a drafty old shed. It’s going to be wonderful. This is the future.’
Mike Sellers, port director, said the project ahead of schedule, on budget, and should be completed by Spring 2023 thanks to the ‘fantastic’ team.
‘This is a great opportunity for the port,’ he said. ‘We’re growing the number of cruise calls, ferries are returning post-covid, so it is the right time for this investment.
‘We’ve found a niche for high-end, boutique expedition cruises. It is a clear indication that with this investment, cruises will come.
‘Saga are now going to start calling in Portsmouth soon, and we’ll start to see more of that. Not only is it crucial for the port, it’s crucial for the city.’
Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Portsmouth City Council leader, said: ‘We’ve got over 100 cruise ships booked for next year, 50 of them are starting and finishing their voyages in Portsmouth. That is £1.5m every time a cruise does a complete journey here.
‘We’re growing and growing the trade. We’ve been working on this for several years, so I’m pleased it is coming together.’