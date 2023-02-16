The latest figures from the 2021 census of England and Wales come as the leader of a care charity said the social care system would ‘collapse’ without the work of unpaid carers.

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows 15,304 people in Portsmouth were looking after someone without being paid when the census was carried out in March 2021 – 8.4 per cent of the population over 5 years old in the area. The corresponding figures for Gosport were 7,249 or 9.3 per cent, 9,638 people or 8.4 per cent in Fareham, and 11,273 people or 9.3 per cent in Havant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, these numbers represented a small drop in all areas from the previous census’ results in 2011.

Thousands of Portsmouth residents are providing unpaid care.

Participants were asked whether the ‘look after, or give any help or support’ to people with long-term physical or mental health conditions, or problems related to old age.

SEE ALSO: Infant school in Southsea requires improvement says Ofsted report

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rate also fell across England and Wales over the decade, from 11.4 per cent to 9 per cent – although the ONS warns that as the census was carried out during the pandemic, many people may have been avoiding seeing elderly or vulnerable friends and family.

The wording of the question on unpaid care was also different in the 2021 census, and the percentages used by the ONS have been standardised to account for differences in age between areas.

Carers UK said it was surprised that the overall figure had gone down, but added that many people may not self-report as a carer. Helen Walker, chief executive of the charity, said: ‘Most people consider themselves to be a partner, husband, wife, son, daughter, good friend or neighbour and don’t recognise themselves as unpaid carers. We know that there are potentially many more hidden carers out there that could be getting information, advice and support and it’s essential that public services recognise this in their planning and delivery.’