Three hours of free parking at Waterlooville town centre

Shoppers in Waterlooville have been taking advantage of new free parking arrangements in the town which has boosted business.
By Kelly Brown
Published 4th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST

Dukes Walk carpark now offers three hours of free parking, replacing the previous pay and display arrangements in place in the carpark which is outside the former Waitrose building. Temporary signs have been in place for a weeks – although the nature of them had lead to confusion as to whether or not this was the official stance.

However new permanent signs have been placed confirming the new parking arrangements which are seen as a boost for the town’s economy.

Signs confirming the new parking arrangements are now in placeSigns confirming the new parking arrangements are now in place
Signs confirming the new parking arrangements are now in place
The new signs have replaced the temporary ones which had caused some confusion as to whether the information was correctThe new signs have replaced the temporary ones which had caused some confusion as to whether the information was correct
The new signs have replaced the temporary ones which had caused some confusion as to whether the information was correct
