Three hours of free parking at Waterlooville town centre
Shoppers in Waterlooville have been taking advantage of new free parking arrangements in the town which has boosted business.
Dukes Walk carpark now offers three hours of free parking, replacing the previous pay and display arrangements in place in the carpark which is outside the former Waitrose building. Temporary signs have been in place for a weeks – although the nature of them had lead to confusion as to whether or not this was the official stance.
However new permanent signs have been placed confirming the new parking arrangements which are seen as a boost for the town’s economy.