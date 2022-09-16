Councillors had been due to discuss highly-controversial plans for the future of land at Tipner West with the meeting arranged in a bid to speed up progress on the much delayed scheme.

It was one of four meetings due to take place this week that were all cancelled in response to the death of the Queen and the announcement of the period of national mourning.

Council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson, whose cabinet issued a plea for unity in a bid to break the stalemate on the project last week in the hope that the council could agree some sort of plan for the area, said there would be no other full council meeting organised on top of those already scheduled.