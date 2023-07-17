Suella Braverman MP, Caroline Dinenage MP and Fareham council leader, Cllr Sean Woodward have urged the county council to accept plans for the popular site. Hampshire County Council’s (HCC) decision to sell the site in December last year sparked outrage amongst local organisations, politicians and residents. Following the decision, business plans have been submitted to HCC by Titchfield Haven Community Hub and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust.

Now, Fareham MP and Home Secretary Suella Braverman has signed an open letter to Councillor Rob Humby, the leader of HCC alongside Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage and Cllr Sean Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council.

The letter states the business plans are ‘well developed’ and if approved, would bring about ‘the security of the long-term stewardship of a well-used and much-loved community facility’.

Titchfield Haven National Nature Reserve, Hill Head Picture: Colin Grice

It adds: ‘The Titchfield Community Hub business plan provides a viable future for Haven House and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust business plan does the same for the wider national nature reserve and its environs.

‘We are delighted that the government has offered its support with a grant of nearly £200,000 to the Titchfield Haven Community Hub and that Fareham Borough Council has granted planning consent for holiday lets in Haven House.

‘We feel this is a modern forward-thinking approach that will transform the area and solve a longstanding issue of not enough funding for the nature reserve in its current form.

‘The Wildlife Trust is an excellent organisation to work with, we do not believe that local authorities could deliver such a proposal alone and they will benefit from the Trust’s expertise and experience to bring the plans to fruition.