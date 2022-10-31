Titchfield and the wider Fareham community have rallied against plans to sell the popular facilities in the nature reserve.

The visitors centre, Haven House, is subsidised by the county council. The sale is being proposed to tackle a £1.8m funding gap projected over the next three years at the site.

NOW READ: HMS Collingwood sees Second World War veteran return after 82 years

One of the signs for the petition

A short public survey was announced in late September for residents.

The feedback will be considered by county councillor Russell Oppenheimer, executive member for countryside, culture and communities as part of a final decision report on December 8.

Pamela Charlwood, co-chair of Hill Head Residents’ Association said that the number of petition signatures is ‘notable’.

‘I think that 10,000 people have signed it either online or on paper,’ she said. ‘People are just angry at this, I think it’s so unintelligent and narrow-minded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There are clear ways in which Haven House could be managed more effectively and far more productively.

‘Many people who have run their own businesses know how you get a profitable business running, this could be done but Hampshire doesn’t seem to be interested because they’ve made up their minds.

‘It’s not just a cafe - it’s welcoming to single people, older people, disabled people and families.

‘That centre provides information spanning 10,000 years about local history and ecology and the environment, it’s the meeting place for local groups - and there isn’t anything else in that area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’re so glad that our local councillors and Cllr Sean Woodward from Fareham are supportive so why Hampshire has to continue thinking they're the only ones that are right I don’t know.’

Fareham Borough Council leader Cllr Woodward added: ‘It would be an enormous retrograde step to close and sell the visitor centre.

‘I am in discussion with Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust which actually owns a big chunk of the reserve and leases it to the HCC - they are interested in the potential of taking over the nature reserve and visitors centre.

‘The Hill Head Residents association have now made an application to FBC for the building to be listed as an asset of community value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Should FBC decide yes then there'll be a delay of six months before HCC can sell it so we can all get fully engaged - I expect that decision to be brought before the executive in December.

‘It’s a beautiful place to go and enjoy the area; 100,000 people visit it every year, many of them Fareham residents and we need to keep the centre open.’

A county council spokesperson said: 'We would like to stress that no final decisions have been made on the proposals regarding Titchfield Haven visitor centre, and we have been encouraging people to contribute their views via a public survey which is open until 23:59 on November 1.

'The proposals under consideration have been developed to address a significant anticipated funding shortfall and to prioritise increasingly limited funds towards the management of the national nature reserve, including protection for its important wildlife habitats which the county council must do by law, and on improvements to visitor access to the site in order for it to remain a valued open space for local people and other visitors to enjoy.’

Advertisement Hide Ad