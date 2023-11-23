A traffic calming measure which prevents most vehicles from using a semi-rural lane could be installed in Titchfield in a bid to to allow for safer walking and cycling.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A temporary modal filter, which allows some vehicles through but not all, was installed in Fishers Hill in Titchfield, on September 7 2020, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic as a part of the Government’s ‘Emergency Active Travel’ Fund. It was one of several temporary modal filters across Hampshire paid for by the Government’s ‘Emergency Active Travel Fund’ during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, after the Covid lockdown, it was removed in July 2021.

During that time, HCC collected feedback from the public on the modal filter while it was in place. The feedback was used to decide whether to make the modal filter permanent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Early in 2023, the county council carried out another consultation on proposals to implement this permanent modal filter. In total, 1,312 responses were received, of which 23 per cent of the responders supported the initiative and 76 per cent opposed it. However, local residents offered a different view, with 70 per cent of local residents supporting the project and 26 per cent against it.

Traffic calming measures could be brought in on the small road in Titchfield

The location of the permanent modal filter is proposed for two locations on Fishers Hill to provide a stretch of road that becomes motor vehicle-free, and that does not have any property accesses within it. It is recommended that the modal filter is installed permanently to limit the use of the route as a cut-through by non-local traffic. The proposal would be taken forward to reduce the speed limit on the rest of Fishers Hill to 20mph from the current 30mph. If approved, Hampshire County Council (HCC) will spend up to £65,000 from the Local Transport Block (LTB) to put a permanent modal filter in place on Fishers Hill.

Fishers Hill is a semi-rural lane in the Borough of Fareham which connects Catisfield Lane and Highlands Road at its eastern end and Mill Lane at its western end. The road crosses the river Meon at the bottom of the hill at the western end and is used as a local connection between west Fareham and Titchfield Park / Segensworth, but is also used as a route for vehicles making longer journeys that are looking to avoid the A27.

It has a 7.5-tonne weight limit and an average annual daily traffic flow of around 2,000-2,500 vehicles. It is approximately five metres wide and has no footways or cycle facilities. Between Mill Lane and Catisfield Lane, it provides access to about ten properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2019, Fishers Hill was identified in the county council’s Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP) for Fareham Borough as forming part of a route which could help to support active travel, providing a suitable and direct link for walking and cycling between key local destinations in Fareham and Segensworth.

HCC papers said: “The modal filter will improve a key link in the local walking and cycling network and is on a route identified for improvements with the Fareham Borough LCWIP.

“It will also provide a safer environment for people walking, cycling and wheeling along Fishers Hill, due to the significant reduction in vehicular traffic along the road, as currently people walking, cycling and wheeling along the road have to share the space with motor vehicles.”