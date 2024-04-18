Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Liberal Democrat vying to be one of the city’s MP, Charlie Murphy, suggested exploring light rail or trams as he challenged Labour’s bus franchising plans.

Just over a week ago, the Labour Party announced plans to save up to 1,300 bus routes across England – but local Liberal Democrats have called for more ambitious measures. The plan calls for bus franchising, which gives local transport authorities control over the bus network in which private operators run services under contract – such as in Greater Manchester.

Labour said it would pass legislation to allow local authorities to have greater control over bus funding and planning. In addition, they want to remove barriers to bus franchising, accelerate the franchising process, ensure accountability over bus operators and remove the Conservatives’ “ideological ban” on publicly owned bus companies.

MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, said Labour will call time on the “broken” bus system which “is not delivering for enough people in Portsmouth and across the country”. He said: “Our plan for better buses will give every community the power to take back control of their bus services and will support local leaders to deliver better buses, faster. This plan will mean vital bus services are created and saved across Portsmouth and the South East. After 14 years of Conservative failure, our local bus services have been driven into the ground.”

Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Portsmouth South Charlie Murphy said that while he wishes the government would do more, the city’s Lib Dem council “is delivering real action on buses right now”. He said: “I support a Young Persons Bus Card, similar to the existing Railcard scheme, which would provide a third off bus fares for 19 to 25-year-olds. Locally, the Lib Dem council are already taking real action right now, with Half Fare journeys for under 19s in the city.

“We are a small island, and we cannot keep piling more cars onto the roads. People need a genuine alternative, and I’d like to see the next government consider regional light rail or trams again. Currently, it doesn’t look like Labour would be investing in schemes like that which is a real shame.”