As previously reported, Denmead Parish Council (DPC) found itself in hot water after the publication of a ‘damning’ report into ‘significant disharmony and malfunction’.

Of the 12 code of conduct complaints submitted to Winchester City Council, five were upheld as breaches, in an external report that cost £20,293.70 to put together.

Every breach related to councillors Anthony Berry and Martin Clay.

Denmead Community Centre, where the parish council was based until it moved to Ashling Pavilion last month

A council spokesperson said: ‘The report concludes that Cllrs Berry and Clay must write letters of apology to the members of staff who received their letter.

‘The poor governance identified in the report related to sanctions imposed on councillors – attempted removal from council’s indemnity policy and being removed from serving on committees and also to the sharing of all council minutes to all members serving on the council.

‘Every year, the council is audited by independent financial auditors. For the last 10 years, DPC has received three completely clear audits, with the exception of Covid when only two audits per year were undertaken. These were also without fault.

‘Further to the interim report being issued in autumn 2021, we have, through proper council processes, instigated a rolling review programme so that all policies are reviewed on a rotational basis and a programme of training for both employees and councillors is in place.

‘We will continue to work with both Winchester City Council and other organisations to ensure that we deliver the best service to the people of Denmead.’

The allegations against Cllrs Berry and Clay were made by the chairwoman of the council, Cllr Paula Langford-Smith as well as Cllrs Searle, West, Andreoli and the committee clerk.

Formal letters of grievances exposed accounts of demoralising, insulting, humiliating and patronising members of the public and councillors ‘on a regular basis’.

The treatment of a member of the public by the councillor during a meeting was described as ‘shameful, spiteful and soul destroying for all those involved’.