Work to make the former tattoo parlour and bike shop units in Kingston Crescent had already started but retrospective planning permission has now been granted, despite concerns from some neighbours.

The application divided opinion among people living closest to the site with some welcoming the restaurant and others warning it could lead to odour and noise issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Opposition from AFC Portchester fans grows as parking charge plans for Wicor Recreation Ground rumble on

The two shops will be combined for the new restaurant

Gary Hider, who owns one of the flats above the Kingston Crescent shops, said the extraction flue would create problems.

‘[The flue] is currently situated on the west side of the building, the exit of the flue is directly in line with my bedroom window,’ he said in his objection. ‘I feel that the inevitable odour from cooking will directly impact my ability to open my windows, the smell will take over our small flat if we do, Having no outside space also means that we have to dry washing indoors with the windows open, how will this be possible?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Umar Rashid, who also lives in one of the flats, welcomed the plans.

‘I have no objection to it proceeding as it is better then the loud tattoo shop and bike shop which were there previously,’ he said. ‘It will also bring a different cuisine to the area. Currently it is mostly fried takeaway shops and as such we need something more family friendly and nicer to make the area better.’

The report by council planners approving the application said the use of the building as a restaurant fully complied with planning policy.

‘This unit is located within secondary frontage and restaurant use is supported by policy PCS8,’ it said. ‘Class E introduced a broad category of commercial, business and service uses with the traditional retail uses and restaurants now falling within this use class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘From a planning perspective therefore, subject to condition to control the use, the proposal is considered acceptable.’