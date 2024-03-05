Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Housing association VIVID has acquired land at the Portsmouth site overlooking Tipner Lake as you enter the city on the M275, which has been earmarked for hundreds of new homes, green spaces and commercial, social and recreational facilities to the gateway of the city.

Work at prepare the Tipner East site

It’s working in partnership with Portsmouth City Council and Homes England to bring a new community to the city in an area highlighted as part of the government’s City Deal to support economic growth, create jobs and invest in local projects. It will transform an unused, derelict, brownfield site to create 850 new homes, including those for shared ownership and 'affordable' rent. There will be some family houses, and most homes will be apartments.

An artist's impression of how Tipner East will look

VIVID said its designs and the plans put sustainability, ecology and landscaping at its heart and include enhancing the waterfront promenade for residents to enjoy. It also says it is including 'improving the connectivity from the north of Portsmouth to the rest of the city, reducing the need for car use' . New flood defences will also be created to protect Victory Quay and hundreds of other homes in Stamshaw, Tipner and North End.

Mark Perry, chief executive of VIVID, said: “Our plans are driven by the community and reflect its needs for the longer term. We’ve involved the community from the outset through a series of consultation events, listened and took account of their feedback by ensuring there was plenty of green open space and gardens and created a promenade/ attractive waterfront with local shops to create a community.

“We also involved the community in the naming and who chose for Tipner East to be called Victory Quay, recognising the importance of the maritime history of the city and how it has evolved today. We want to create a neighbourhood that everyone can benefit from and will be proud of. That’s why we have worked closely with the public who were instrumental in helping shape our plans.”