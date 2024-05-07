Voting figures show support for crime commissioner in Portsmouth was not emphatic
The former leader of Portsmouth City Council received 175,953, just shy of 70,000 votes more than Labour’s Becky Williams. Liberal Democrats candidate Brad Pains came third with 92,843 votes and Don Jerrard, who represented The Justice and Anti-Corruption Party, came fourth with 40,961 votes.
The PCC election saw 14 local area counts take place across the county and island on Friday, May 3 with Ms Jones receiving the most votes in 11 of these mini-counts. Ms Williams led the voting in Rushmoor, where she is a councillor, and Southampton, which has a large Labour majority on the city council. Mr Bains topped the voting in Eastleigh, an area where the borough council is dominated by his party.
And the Portsmouth vote was closer than Ms Jones may have liked with only just over 400 votes between her and her nearest Labour rival.
The overall turnout for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight police area was 28.38 per cent. A breakdown of how each local area voted in the PCC election on Thursday, May 2, can be found below.
Basingstoke and Deane
Prad Bains (Lib Dem) 7,971
Don Jerrard (TJ&ACP) 4,611
Donna Jones (Con) 17,714
Becky Williams (Lab) 13,013
Turnout: 31.9 per cent
East Hampshire
Prad Bains (Lib Dem) 5,022
Don Jerrard (TJ&ACP) 2,271
Donna Jones (Con) 10,416
Becky Williams (Lab) 3,765
Turnout: 22.3 per cent
Eastleigh
Prad Bains (Lib Dem) 11,703
Don Jerrard (TJ&ACP) 2,820
Donna Jones (Con) 11,583
Becky Williams (Lab) 5,667
Turnout: 31.2 per cent
Fareham
Prad Bains (Lib Dem) 7,176
Don Jerrard (TJ&ACP) 2,800
Donna Jones (Con) 16,072
Becky Williams (Lab) 5,603
Turnout: 35.9 per cent
Gosport
Prad Bains (Lib Dem) 4,745
Don Jerrard (TJ&ACP) 2,276
Donna Jones (Con) 9,886
Becky Williams (Lab) 3,911
Turnout: 33.9 per cent
Hart
Prad Bains (Lib Dem) 7,117
Don Jerrard (TJ&ACP) 2,404
Donna Jones (Con) 10,591
Becky Williams (Lab) 4,767
Turnout: 33.8 per cent
Havant
Prad Bains (Lib Dem) 5,090
Don Jerrard (TJ&ACP) 3,021
Donna Jones (Con) 12,103
Becky Williams (Lab) 6,933
Turnout: 29.1 per cent
Isle of Wight
Prad Bains (Lib Dem) 2,014
Don Jerrard (TJ&ACP) 2,051
Donna Jones (Con) 8,997
Becky Williams (Lab) 4,973
Turnout: 16.41 per cent
New Forest
Prad Bains (Lib Dem) 4,685
Don Jerrard (TJ&ACP) 3,044
Donna Jones (Con) 13,855
Becky Williams (Lab) 4,990
Turnout: 19.09 per cent
Portsmouth
Prad Bains (Lib Dem) 8,627
Don Jerrard (TJ&ACP) 4,565
Donna Jones (Con) 14,117
Becky Williams (Lab) 13,695
Turnout: 27.9 per cent
Rushmoor
Prad Bains (Lib Dem) 2,384
Don Jerrard (TJ&ACP) 1,657
Donna Jones (Con) 8,345
Becky Williams (Lab) 9,746
Turnout: 33.6 per cent
Southampton
Prad Bains (Lib Dem) 6,585
Don Jerrard (TJ&ACP) 4,373
Donna Jones (Con) 16,096
Becky Williams (Lab) 19,893
Turnout: 29.5 per cent
Test Valley
Prad Bains (Lib Dem) 4,532
Don Jerrard (TJ&ACP) 2,224
Donna Jones (Con) 10,539
Becky Williams (Lab) 4,092
Turnout: 21.58 per cent
Winchester
Prad Bains (Lib Dem) 15,192
Don Jerrard (TJ&ACP) 2,574
Donna Jones (Con) 15,639
Becky Williams (Lab) 5,093
Turnout: 40.3 per cent