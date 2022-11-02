Foreman Homes have proposed the development of land south of Lockswood Road to provide a 62-home estate.

The site is near nine other housing applications including another Foreman Homes proposal for 180 homes on an next-door site.

The plan for 62 homes in Warsash

Fears have been raised of overdevelopment in the area which is allocated as the ‘Warsash Cluster’ in the council’s local plan.

In the developer’s planning statement it reads that planning permission ‘should be granted’ as it ‘cannot be considered' that the impacts of development would be outweighed by the benefits.

It adds: ‘The proposed development is considered to achieve objectives including but not limited to: good quality design, delivery of affordable housing, safe means of access, sustainable form and location of development, acceptable impact on the character and appearance of the local area and nature conservation interests.’

The application to Fareham Borough Council has received 35 objections from the public.

Local resident David Parker said: ‘It already takes hours to get out of Warsash to commute to work, why add another 60+ households (100+ vehicles) onto an already over-used road network, with no joined-up cycle paths, a limited bus service and an overcrowded train service.

‘Getting a doctor's appointment is another joke - three weeks for a routine appointment as the surgeries are already over-subscribed and GPs overworked. Plus only one secondary school in the area.’

Another Warsash resident, Hayley Parker, added: ‘The infrastructure (schools, doctors, roads, public transport, parks/green spaces) does not support the over-development of Warsash.

'Over-intensive suburbanisation will only bring increased difficulties and pressures to the area.

‘The number of planning applications for the area between Brook Lane/Lockswood Road/Greenaway Lane is being considered in isolation when they should be considered holistically - the total impact is significant.

‘The proposed development is incompatible with council ecological and green initiatives and policies - loss of green space, wildlife habitats, likely to bring additional flooding risk etc.’