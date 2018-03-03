WATCH: Fareham MP and husband play ‘Mr and Mrs’ at wedding celebration

IN EVERY relationship, people end up with pet peeves about one another.

One person might spend too much time in the shower, or always hog the TV remote.

Post wedding celebrations of Suella Fernandes MP and Real Braverman.''Left to Right: Uma & Chris Fernandes with Channel in between, Suella Fernandes and Rael Braverman, Melanie Braverman, Corey.' 'Picture:Keith Woodland

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes recently married Rael Braverman – but having known each other for three years, they know one another inside and out.

At the couple’s wedding celebration at the Holiday Inn in Titchfield, The News caught up with the pair to find out just how well they know each other – from who would be a better prime minister to who snores the loudest.