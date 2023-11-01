Horizon has outlined its vision for Waterlooville Leisure Centre which could include new spin classes, football and tennis pitches and an improved cafe with a soft play area.

In a recent Waterlooville forum, members of the Horizon Leisure Trust met with councillors from Havant Borough Council and Winchester City Council to discuss the early stages of a refurbishment and expansion project for the facility.

Mike Lyons, chief executive of Horizon Leisure Trust, said the goal of the project is to combat inactivity in Havant borough and encourage residents to lead more active lives, as a third of the population falls short of recommended physical activity levels.

Scott Mackenzie, Horizon’s commercial director, outlined the key improvements, including a modern cycle studio and versatile holistic studios for activities like yoga, pilates, and healthcare workshops.

An artist's impression of the new-look Waterlooville Leisure Centre

He added: “We would completely transform the gym space, we have a three-floor gym at the moment. We would give that a complete makeover. Everything from the flooring, the lighting, the machines, the layout and the provision would grow with this refurbishment.

“The plans around adding some quality food and beverage offerings and creating a palace whereby residents can bring their little ones and enjoy some soft playtime.

“We’ve got a proposal for an area of the car park and repositioning that to provide one or two pitches depending on whether we went for five-a-side or seven-a-side.

“Padel tennis is an upcoming racket sport in Europe – the addition of two padel courts with a canopy over the top would mean it could be played all year come rain or snow.”